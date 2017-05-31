Pages Navigation Menu

FG partners May &Baker for new vaccine production company

Posted on May 31, 2017

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the signing of a four-year vaccine production agreement between the Federal Government and May &Baker Plc. The Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, who confirmed this development when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting which was presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, said the agreement would last from 2017 to 2021.

