FG Plans N2.5m Houses for Nigerians

The Presidency on Tuesday said the cost of the houses the Federal Government was planning for Nigerians under its Family Home Fund could be as low as N2.5m.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Akande was giving further insight into the scheme which the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, referred to in his nationwide broadcast to mark the second anniversary of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and at another forum on Monday.

He said the N100bn Family Home Fund, which is an initiative of the Federal Government’s social housing project, would provide inexpensive mortgages to Nigerians who could afford N30, 000 per month.

Akande said the project had already started in 11 states.

He quoted Osinbajo as saying that the N100bn was a yearly contribution to the N1tn Social Housing Fund, which he described as the largest in the history of the country.

“Both the World Bank and AFDB are contributors to the fund from which developers will borrow 80 per cent of cost of project and counter-fund with their own 20 per cent.

“The same fund will enable us to provide inexpensive mortgages for hundreds of thousands across the country especially for Nigerians who can afford N30, 000 per month.

“We expect that this Family Housing Fund will jump-start and expand construction exponentially across the country,” he quoted the Acting President as saying.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FG Plans N2.5m Houses for Nigerians appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

