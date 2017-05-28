FG Pledges Support To End Violence Against Children

By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The federal government has reinstated its commitment to ending violence against children in the country.

Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo while unveiling the book on “End of Violence Against Children in the FCT”, during the Children’s Day Match Parade, held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, also called on relevant stakeholders, ministries and state governments to replicate the program and enforce laws that will end the violence against children.

Represented by the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, Osinbajo said that over the past year, significant steps have been made by key ministries, departments to end the prevalence of child abuses in the country.

Dr. Emeka Anoje, Chief of Party for USAID- funded Sustainable Mechanisms for Improving Livelihoods and Household Empowerment, (SMILE), Project, in his address said the 2017 children’s day celebration was tagged End Violence Against Children due to the shocking findings of the prevalence of violence against children in the country as contained in a survey by the National Population Commission in 2014 also lamented;

“The survey revealed a high prevalence of physical, sexual and emotional violence in Nigeria.

The post FG Pledges Support To End Violence Against Children appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

