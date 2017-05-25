FG presents 9 bags, boxes containing huge cash as evidence against Justice Ngwuta

The Federal Government has tendered as evidence nine bags and boxes filled with local and foreign currencies, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, against Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta. All the items were allegedly recovered from his home. The items were allegedly recovered from his official residence in Abuja during a […]

FG presents 9 bags, boxes containing huge cash as evidence against Justice Ngwuta

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

