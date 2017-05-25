Pages Navigation Menu

FG presents 9 bags, boxes containing huge cash as evidence against Justice Ngwuta

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has tendered as evidence nine bags and boxes filled with local and foreign currencies, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, against Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta. All the items were allegedly recovered from his home. The items were allegedly recovered from his official residence in Abuja during a […]

