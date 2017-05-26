FG releases 2017 National Common Entrance Examination Result

The Federal Government has released the result of the just concluded 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity schools. A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu gave approval to National Examination Council (NECO) to release the result…

The post FG releases 2017 National Common Entrance Examination Result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

