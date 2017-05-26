Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG releases 2017 National Common Entrance Examination Result

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Federal Government has released the result of the just concluded 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity schools. A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu gave approval to National Examination Council (NECO) to release the result…

The post FG releases 2017 National Common Entrance Examination Result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.