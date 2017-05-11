FG reverse stance on modular refineries

The Federal Government, on Thursday re-considered earlier stance on modular refineries initiative, declaring that it would no longer allow the proliferation of such refineries across the Niger Delta region. Recall, the Federal Government had a couple of weeks ago stated that it would encourage the setting up of modular crude oil refineries in oil-producing communities…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG reverse stance on modular refineries appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

