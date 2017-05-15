Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG set to produce vaccines locally – Minister

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Health Professor Issac Adewole has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to go into local production of vaccines in the country. Adewole made the call in Abuja yesterday at a stakeholders meeting involving House Committee on Healthcare Services, Women Advocates for Vaccine Access, WAVA, and the Media. The release said that the minister had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.