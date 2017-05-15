FG set to produce vaccines locally – Minister

Minister of Health Professor Issac Adewole has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to go into local production of vaccines in the country. Adewole made the call in Abuja yesterday at a stakeholders meeting involving House Committee on Healthcare Services, Women Advocates for Vaccine Access, WAVA, and the Media. The release said that the minister had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

