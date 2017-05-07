FG set to reduce recurrent expenditure by N300 billion – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
FG set to reduce recurrent expenditure by N300 billion
Information Nigeria
The Federal Government has announced plans to reduce the country's recurrent expenditure by N300bn annually by implementing strategies. The strategies prepared by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning would further reduce personnel costs by …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!