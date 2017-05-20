Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG set to repeal Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 – CAC

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said it is set to call for the repeal and re-enactment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (1990) saying that the law needs to be spruced up to reflect the realities of the times. The Commission also said that critical stakeholders including the Presidency have been making inputs […]

FG set to repeal Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 – CAC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.