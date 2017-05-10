FG should bar adulterated solar energy entepreneurs —Oye

LAGOS—The Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Credit Network, Mr. Femi Oye, has called on the Federal Government to create policies through its regulatory agency to checkmate adulterated solar systems that are shipped into the country.

According to him, the fake products are injurious to the health of its users and as such do not last long, thereby causing users to lose their funds.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of the company in Lagos, Oye urged the Federal Government to help remove cost of import duties and taxes levied on renewable energy to enable investors invest in solar energy. He also stressed the need for government to encourage banks and financial institutions to develop a specialized renewable funding that will allow people to get loans to invest in renewable energy.

He noted that his project had been able to create job opportunities for both men and women to cater for their family needs through networking and distribution of his innovations which includes, kike stove, bio-fuels, among others.

According to him, a new innovation added to Carbon Credit Network is the electric vehicle, which is powered by solar energy and urged the government to create polices that will encourage local innovators and entrepreneurs to operate.

The post FG should bar adulterated solar energy entepreneurs —Oye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

