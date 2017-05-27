FG should work with herbalists to deliver healthcare service – Prof. Ajaguna

Professor Olatunde Peter Ajaguna has urged the federal government to partner with herbal scientists for efficient healthcare delivery to Nigerians. He gave the advice yesterday while delivering the 24th inaugural lecture of the University of Abuja (Uniabuja) with the theme: “Ethno-Pharmacology in the triangle of man, animal and disease.” Ajaguna, who highlighted the necessary steps […]

