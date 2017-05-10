FG showing political will to pay construction industry N600bn debt -JBN MD – Vanguard
|
FG showing political will to pay construction industry N600bn debt -JBN MD
Vanguard
THE Federal Government has agreed to pay over N600 billion debts owed to construction firms, with the promise to also pay interest on the debts accumulated. The Managing Director of Julius Berger, JBN Plc, Engr. Wolfgang Goetsch, yesterday, revealed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!