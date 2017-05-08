Pages Navigation Menu

FG Spends N9bn To Boost Food Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION

FG Spends N9bn To Boost Food Security
Agriculture, Food Sufficiency, The Federal Government through the Bank of Agriculture, has expended nine billion Naira on agriculture in Nigeria's south-east region, to encourage farmers, foster food security, as well as employment of women and youths.

