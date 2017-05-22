FG, states, LGs, share N1.41trn in Q’1 2017
Abuja — The Federal Government, the 36 states and their local government areas have so far shared N1.4 trillion from the federation account, being revenue generated in the first quarter of 2017.
The breakdown is contained in the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, yesterday, in Abuja.
The key agencies that remit funds into the federation account are Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC; Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and Nigeria Customs Service.
The total revenue shared in January between the federal, states and local governments was N430.16 billion, meaning that federal took N168 billion, states, N114.28 billion and local governments, N85.4 billion.
The federation grossed in N514 billion in February and Federal Government’s share was N200.6 billion, states, N128.4 billion and local governments, N96.52 billion.
However, in March, revenue generation dipped lower, grossing N466.9 billion, and from it, the Federal Government got N180.5 billion, state governments, N116.5 billion and local governments, N87.5 billion.
The allocation was made using the revenue sharing formula, Federal Government, 52.68 per cent; states, 26.72 per cent and local governments 20.60 per cent.
The report showed that before distribution, state liabilities were deducted.
The liabilities paid by the states in the first quarter, included an external debt of N8.73 billion, contractual obligations of N30.15 billion and other deductions amounting to N50.23 billion.
The other deductions, covers National Water Rehabilitation Projects, National Agricultural Technology Support, Payment for Fertiliser, State Water Supply Project, State Agriculture Project and National Fadama Project.
What each State got
Abia N8.42bn
Adamawa N7.8bn
A-Ibom N34.88bn
Anambra, N8.7bn
Bauchi, N7.9bn
Bayelsa, N22.97bn
Benue, N8.16bn
Borno, N9.74bn
C-River, N4.28bn
Delta, N21.54bn
Ebonyi, N7.56bn
Edo, N6.5bn
Ekiti, N4.97bn
Enugu, N7.86bn
Gombe, N6.35bn
Imo, N7.92bn
Jigawa, N9.66bn
Kaduna, N10.56bn
Kano, N14.02bn
Katsina,N10.05bn
Kebbi, N8.37bn
Kogi, N8.28bn
Kwara, N6.9bn
Lagos, N19.03bn
Nasarawa, N7.41bn
Niger, N9 billion
Ogun, N4.98
Ondo,N10.22bn
Osun, N1.76bn
Oyo, N8.9bn
Plateau, N5.7bn
Rivers, N26.8bn
Sokoto, N9.07bn
Taraba, N6.9 billion
Yobe, N8.33bn
Zamfara, N5.91bn
