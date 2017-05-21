FG, States, LGs Share N1.4trillion in First Quarter [FULL BREAKDOWN] – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
FG, States, LGs Share N1.4trillion in First Quarter [FULL BREAKDOWN]
Nigerian Bulletin
The Federal Government, the 36 states and their local government areas have so far shared N1.4 trillion from the federation account, being revenue generated in the first quarter of 2017. STATES IN NIGERIA.gif. A breakdown by Federation Account …
Home News Akwa Ibom Takes the Biggest Chunk as FG Shares N1.4 trillion in…
N34.8bn to A'Ibom, N1.7bn to Osun — how states, FG shared FAAC revenue in Q1 of 2017
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!