FG suspends FUNAAB’s Vice Chancellor

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Professor Olusola Oyewole, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta  (FUNAAB) has been suspended by the Federal Ministry of Education over alleged criminal charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Vice Chancellor was arraigned on November 2014 at a State high court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State on corrupt charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. In a Letter dated May 5, 2017  titled:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

