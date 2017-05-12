FG Suspends Vice Chancellors Of FUTA And FUNAAB For Corruption

The Federal Government has suspended the vice chancellors of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof Adebiyi Daramola and Prof Olusola Oyewole respectively.

The suspension comes after allegations leveled against them by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Wednesday, May 10. The Senior Staff Association had called for the sack of four Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities over alleged corruption. The letter of suspension was signed by Dr Hussaini Adamu, the acting Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and indicated that they were suspended in connection with their ongoing trial at the behest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The University heads were instructed to handover to the most senior Deputy Vice-Chancellors of their respective institutions.

Speaking to reporters, the head of Directorate of Public Relations in FUNAAB, Mrs Emi Alawode said “Consultations are in progress with the university administration on the true position of things, while a formal statement will be issued in due course. Meanwhile, all normal academic and administrative activities are ongoing unabated, in the university.”

