FG targets 30% renewable energy by 2030 – Minister

Daily Trust

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has said the target of the federal government is to attain minimum of 30% renewable energy for the country by 2030. Fashola said this yesterday during the commissioning of the 125kVA …

10000 Mw generation: operators disagree with Fashola The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »