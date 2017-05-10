FG Task Unity Colleges On Proactive Measures against Emergencies

Kuni Tyessi, Abuja

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Husseini Adamu has called on the authorities of Federal Unity colleges to be more pro-active in securing the lives of students entrusted in their care.

Adamu, who gave this directive while declaring open a-day sensitisation workshop on ‘Education in Emergencies/Emergency Preparedness and Response’, for Vice Principals (Special Duties) in the North Central, South East, South South and South West geo-Political Zones, at the ministry’s headquarters, observed that the country has in the recent past witnessed a myriad of emergencies, ranging from flooding, fire outbreaks, ebola- virus epidemic to armed conflicts, which according to him affect students more.

He said the workshop is designed to, among others, create awareness on the importance of Education in Emergency (EIE) and what should be done to reduce vulnerability.

The permanent Secretary expressed concern about the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East Zone since 2009, which affected five of the 104 Federal Government Colleges including: Federal Government College, Buni Yardi; Federal Science/Technical College, Michika; Federal Government Girls’ College, Potiskum; Federal Government College, Munguno and Federal Science/Technical College, Lassa.

“ FGGC, Potiskum and FGGC, Munguno were later re-opened, but FGC, Buni Yardi, FSTC, Lassa and FSTC Michika are still closed down, ” he said

Adamu also recalled the kidnapping of over 200 Chibok girls in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014, noting that some have been released, while some are still being held.

He urged all participants at the workshop to prepare for the unexpected, which requires planning ahead, and recommended that effective communication should be crucial and timely in preparing the students, staff as well as the neighbouring communities for emergencies.

Many experienced resource persons delivered papers at the workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction and Education, Early Warning Signs, School Disaster Management and School Contingency Plan and Development

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

