FG thanks UN for support on Boko Haram challenges

The Federal Government has commended the efforts and partnership of the UN with Nigeria in addressing the huge humanitarian challenges caused by the Boko Haram insurgency. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, delivered the Federal Government’s message to the UN when he visited Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Monday in New York.

