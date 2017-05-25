Pages Navigation Menu

FG to close five foreign missions

Nigerian Federal Government is about to close five of its foreign missions, pushed by low revenues that had necessitied cost-cutting measures.

Minister of Foreign Affairs,  Geoffrey Onyema announced the plans but did not reveal the  embassies that would be affected.

But he maintained that the process for closure was underway and was also subject to the approval of the President.

Onyema was speaking in Abuja on Thursday while briefing journalists  on the achievements of the current administration in the past two years.

According to him,“We do not want to indicate the embassies that will be closed yet because we are in the process of submitting the proposals, the cost analysis and also the political analysis we did to the president.

“When he sees that, he may or may not want to close some, so we have not yet reached the stage of closing some,”  he said.

The minister noted that closing missions abroad were “extremely expensive”, “The expense, costs of closing embassies is so high and prohibitive but in the long run it will more economical.”

The minister, had at various fora, said that the closure of Nigeria’s foreign missions was in line with the agenda of the administration.

The country currently has 119 foreign missions.

 

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

