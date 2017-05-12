FG to co-opt FRSC into ‘FISH’ housing scheme – Daily Trust
FG to co-opt FRSC into 'FISH' housing scheme
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has assured the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) that it will be co-opted into the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme initiated by the Federal Government …
