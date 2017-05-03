FG To Ensure Implementation Of ERGP Strategies

The federal government has said it will establish a robust delivery and monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation of the strategies outlined in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The plan is contained in a document on “ERGP 2017-2020” obtained at the Stakeholders’ Engagement on the ERGP implementation Roadmap on Tuesday yesterday.

ERGP’s projected that Nigeria would make significant progress to achieve structural economic change with a more diversified and inclusive economy in five key areas by 2020.

The key areas are stable macro-economic environment, agricultural transformation, food security, sufficiency in energy and improved transportation infrastructure.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, at the meeting, engaged the stakeholders on effective implementation of the plan. The document stated that the ministry would be responsible for the coordination and monitoring of the plan.

“The Federal Government is establishing a special Delivery Unit in the Presidency. This unit will focus on the top execution priorities, and will monitor the implementation of the critical initiatives closely. It will focus on evaluating the progress against targets and milestones and provide early warning signals of potential risks.

“The unit will also work closely with Ministries, Departments Agencies (MDAs) to articulate actionable measures to be taken against any identified constraints,’’ it stated.

The document stated that the unit would be staffed by highly skilled and respected individuals mandated to drive implementation.

It stated that the ministry would, however, remain responsible for the overall coordination of all activities within the plan. It further stated that the plan would build up a robust monitoring and evaluation capacity, to successfully carry out the activity.

“Quarterly progress reports will be presented to the President and the Federal Executive Council.’’

On monitoring strategies, the document said that minsters of relevant ministries would drive delivery of the ERGP strategies under their purview in collaboration with other agencies at the national and sub national levels.

It stated that they would be encouraged to establish dedicated mechanism like project management offices, to monitor and track progress effectively and transparently.

“In line with National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework, they will also be responsible for monitoring and evaluating all ERGP strategies under their purview in conjunction with the ministry.

