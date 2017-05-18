Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enelamah: At least 40% of govt procurement will be on made-in-Nigeria goods – TheCable

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Enelamah: At least 40% of govt procurement will be on made-in-Nigeria goods
TheCable
Okechukwu Enelamah, the minister of trade and investment, says the at least 40 percent of government procurement spending will be on made-in-Nigeria goods and services. He also said the government was working at moving up 20 places up the ranking …
`Buy Nigeria Campaign' is for real – ministersThe News
Economy recovery only possible if… – MANTheNewsGuru
FG to institutionalise patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products – MinisterWorldStage

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.