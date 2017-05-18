Enelamah: At least 40% of govt procurement will be on made-in-Nigeria goods – TheCable
Enelamah: At least 40% of govt procurement will be on made-in-Nigeria goods
TheCable
Okechukwu Enelamah, the minister of trade and investment, says the at least 40 percent of government procurement spending will be on made-in-Nigeria goods and services. He also said the government was working at moving up 20 places up the ranking …
