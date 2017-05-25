Pages Navigation Menu

FG to intervene in Exxon Mobil, oil workers crisis – TheCable

Posted on May 25, 2017


FG to intervene in Exxon Mobil, oil workers crisis
The federal government says it will intervene in the ongoing dispute between Exxon Mobil and labour unions in the Niger Delta region, Chris Ngige, minister of labour has said. Ngige made this known while speaking to state house correspondents after the …
Nigerian government to intervene in Exxon Mobil, oil workers' crisisPremium Times
Nigeria to mediate in dispute between Exxon and labour unionsBusiness Insider

