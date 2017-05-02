FG to invite World Champion, Joshua – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government says it will soon invite, Anthony Joshua, the newly crowned unified World Heavyweight Boxing Champion to the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos. He said government has congratulated Joshua, the British professional boxer of Nigerian descent who recently […]
The post FG to invite World Champion, Joshua – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!