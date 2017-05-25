Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to organise Children’s Cultural Extravaganza in Abuja

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has said it is organizing the 2017 Annual Children’s Cultural Extravaganza to commemorate the International Children’s Day, with the theme: “Our Culture, Our Pride and Heritage”. Executive Secretary, NICO, Prof. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, said the Children’s Cultural Extravaganza which is designed to educate children on the gains of embracing their […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.