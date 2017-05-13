FG To Prioritise Use Of Local Consultants – Lai Mohammed – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
FG To Prioritise Use Of Local Consultants – Lai Mohammed
P.M. News
The Federal Government is to adopt a policy that will make it mandatory for local consultants to be involved in their projects across the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known on Friday in Abuja when a …
Better times soon for Nigerian consultants
FG will work with Nigerian PR consultants – Lai Mohammed
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!