FG to reposition environment ministry for sustainable development – Minister

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, on Thursday said that the Federal Government was committed to repositioning the ministry to ensure the sustainable development of the country

The minister said this in his speech at a stakeholders’ forum with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Abuja.

He said that the forum was one of the platforms through which the ministry would drive the active participation of stakeholders in stimulating policy actions and suggestions.

“Such policy is aimed at achieving the mandates set for the ministry and fostering interactions within the various strata of the society towards concerted actions on environmental issues, challenges and prospects in Nigeria.

“The forum is to review our past efforts in the sector and brainstorm on the way forward to reposition the Nigerian environment, in line with the present administration’s vision,’’ he said.

The minister said that a key component of improving environmental governance was to promote citizen participation in the planning and implementation of government’s environmental policies and programmes.

Jibril said that enabling the constructive participation of the civil society in local and global environmental governance was one of the most important tasks for policymakers.

He said that CSOs and NGOs could play an important role in enhancing transparency and good governance in the country.

According to him, such organisations can contribute to increased public debate on issues surrounding the formulation and implementation of environmental policy.

“The contribution can as well support greater transparency in implementing environmental programmes,’’ he said.

Jibril said that the ministry could not allude to any achievements without the participation of CSOs, adding that the CSOs’ input had given a policy direction in attaining and sustaining a green environment.

He said that the forum would set an agenda for the nation in its efforts to attain a better environment.

Earlier, Dr Shehu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that the governance in the environment sector could only be effective with the active participation of the CSOs and NGOs.

He said that the country’s economy needed to be diversified in order to improve its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) via environmental development initiatives.

“As a result of this, there is a need for us to come together to discuss ideas and goals that will foster development and empowerment of our people, especially the rural communities.

“Such discussions will also encourage small-scale businesses that will further enhance the prospects of our citizenry, especially the youths and women,’’ he said.

He said that the forum would enhance the objectives of the green economy, while addressing the challenges and risks faced by the citizens as a result of climate change and inadequate land management skills.

Newsmen report that the theme of the forum is “Environment in an era of Change’’.

