Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FEC approves joint venture agreement for production of vaccines – Vanguard

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

FEC approves joint venture agreement for production of vaccines
Vanguard
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved joint venture agreement between the Federal Government and May &Baker plc to produce vaccines from 2017 to 2021. The Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole Confirmed this development when he …
FG to set up vaccines joint venture with May & BakerDaily Trust
FG To Partner With May & Baker To Produce Vaccines – Health MinisterNigeria Today
Nigeria signs joint venture with May & Baker to manufacture vaccines locallyNaija247news

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.