Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to strengthen FERMA through legislation—Minister

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that there are plans on-going on how to strengthen Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to be more responsive to the needs of national growth through legislation. The reasons for doing this he noted are to engage artisans and craftsmen to fix roads and […]

