FG to train youths on post-harvest activities, application of agro-chemicals
The Federal Government says it will soon commence training of youths in post-harvest activities and application of agro-chemicals under its Agricultural Transformation Support Programme Phase one (ATASP-1). The National Coordinator of ATASP-1, Haruna Akwashiki, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. ATASP-1 is a programme…
The post FG to train youths on post-harvest activities, application of agro-chemicals appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!