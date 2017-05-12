FG to upgrade 6 airports

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said yesterday that the Federal Government is planning to upgrade six airports to international status.

Sirika said government had engaged experts and consultants to examine airports fit for the upgrade.

The Minister stated this when he accompanied the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on a visit to Katsina State to pay homage to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman.

However, the minister was silent on whether Katsina State Airport will be considered for upgrade.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir had requested for the upgrade of the state airport and also appealed for extension of railway terminal lines to Katsina State.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had stopped the railway line in Kano State.

Responding, Professor Osinbajo said government was working round the clock actualise the request.

Osinbajo commended the Emir for the reign of peace in the state, saying without it, there could be no meaningful development.

