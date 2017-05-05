FG unveils $186 billion maritime security project – Naija247news
Naija247news
FG unveils $186 billion maritime security project
Lagos — THE Federal Government yesterday disclosed a N186 billion maritime security strategy to combat sea piracy and other criminal activities on the nation's coastal and territorial waters. Speaking at the one day conference on fast-tracking Port …
