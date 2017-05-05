Pages Navigation Menu

FG unveils N186m maritime security project – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


FG unveils N186m maritime security project
THE Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed a maritime security strategy to combat sea piracy and other criminal activities on the nation's coastal and territorial waters. The accompanying cost of the implementation is put at N186 million. Rotimi Amaechi.

