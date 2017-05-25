FG urged to institute pragmatic approach to tackling Noma disease

Federal Government has been urged to institute a national intervention programme that will draw out a pragmatic approach to tackling Noma disease in the country. Noma ,cancrum oris, is a gangrene that develops in the mouth and rapidly spreads to other parts of the face. The disease is almost found exclusively in conditions of poverty, […]

