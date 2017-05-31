FG Urged to Review Increase in Tariff for Tomato Concentrates – THISDAY Newspapers
FG Urged to Review Increase in Tariff for Tomato Concentrates
The Group Managing Director of Sonia Foods Industries Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Nnodebe has called on the federal government to consider the plight of local manufacturers and review the increase in the tariff for tomato concentrates from five to 50per cent …
