FG urges mining companies to ensure human safety during operations

FEDERAL Government has directed mining operators to ensure environmental and human safety to avoid lead contamination during mining. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Minesand Steel Development, gave the directive during a visit to the Royal Salt Lead and Zinc Processing Company at Enyigba community in Abakaliki on Tuesday. According to Fayemi, in as much as […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

