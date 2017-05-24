FG wants restoration of kano’s industrial status
Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, has advised the Kano State Government to restore the industrial status of the state as major commercial hub. Udoma gave the advice in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akpandem James, in Abuja on Tuesday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!