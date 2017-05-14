Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Will Give Priority To Indigenous Contractors – Lai Mohammed – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

FG Will Give Priority To Indigenous Contractors – Lai Mohammed
Leadership Newspapers
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government will soon adopt a policy to give the right of first refusal to indigenous consultants in its projects. The minister disclosed this in Abuja when he

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.