FG will spend N100bn on low-cost houses for Nigerians in 2017 – Minister of Planning, Udoma

Posted on May 25, 2017

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has disclosed plans by the federal government to spend N100 billion to provide inexpensive houses for Nigerians this year through the Social Housing Fund (SHF). He made this known on Thursday during a chat with the media in Abuja. According to the Minister, the houses […]

