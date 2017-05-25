FG will spend N100bn on low-cost houses for Nigerians in 2017 – Minister of Planning, Udoma

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has disclosed plans by the federal government to spend N100 billion to provide inexpensive houses for Nigerians this year through the Social Housing Fund (SHF). He made this known on Thursday during a chat with the media in Abuja. According to the Minister, the houses […]

FG will spend N100bn on low-cost houses for Nigerians in 2017 – Minister of Planning, Udoma

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

