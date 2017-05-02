FG will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has declared that the Federal Government would from 2018, stop sponsorship of delegates to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). Kachikwu made the disclosure in Houston on Tuesday at a meeting with investors, business owners, and stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. The OTC is […]
FG will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!