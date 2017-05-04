FGN Savings Bond Designed to Favour Low-income Earners – DMO DG

The Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Mr Abraham Nwankwo has stated the newly introduced Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGNSB) was deliberately designed provide opportunity to the low- income earners to benefits from the interests that accrue on monies being borrowed by the government.

In addition he stated that the policy would give those at the grassroots the more window to demonstrate their patriotic spirit as according to him according to him nothing gives one stronger feeling of being a major stakeholder in any project as the feeling that he or she contributed funds for the financing of such project.

He stated that before now, the federal government had limited its borrowing to foreign agencies and local super-rich corporate organizations and individuals who are essentially multi- millionaires.

The director general spoke yesterday in Onitsha, the Anambra state commercial nerve centre where he introduced the FGN Savings Bond to leaders of various unions, which included leaders of market unions, Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA), Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA), etc.

“All these super rich individuals bought it as wholesale bond, but the difference we have in the FGNSB is that we are making these bond available to the ordinary Nigerians.

“There are a lot to benefits I investing in the FGNSB. First is that it is an opportunity for the common man to have a stake in the country. You can boost of having borrowed to the federal government.

“Again, your investment has interest accruing to you, straight into your bank account, and your interest is tax free. There are many benefits.

“By Monday next week, the savings bond will open, and it will remain open for five days. We will also disclose the interest rate, and everyone is at liberty to buy. You can invest from as little as N5,000 to as high as N50million,” Nwankwo said.

The workshop featured teachings on the workings of bond, and how to purchase them. DMO’s Director of portfolio management, Oladele Afolabi took participants through a lecture on the bonds, while reeling out the list of accredited stockbrokers.

Chairman of Niger Bridgehead market, Mr Emmanuel Anagu who spoke on behalf of other market leaders at the event stated that he is truly convinced that the DMO means well for the poor by taking the workshop to traders in Onitsha.

“Before now, we hear of sales of federal government bond, but it is usually for the very rich, but today the federal government has brought it down to us, but what we ask is that we must make this workshop a regular one to drum it into the mi D’s of our people.”

The DG also reiterated the importance of the purchase of the savings bond, saying that it could serve as a means of saying for the future.

“Let me also tell you that in the case of emergency, you can sell your bond before the maturity period to solve your problems. Of course we know that Onitsha people are very resourceful, and can provide the money needed by the federal government.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

