Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FGN Savings Bond designed to favour the poor – DMO

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DIRECTOR GENERAL of Debt Management Office, DMO, Mr Abraham Nwankwo has stated the new Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond, FGNSB, was designed purposefully to favour the poor and give them a stake in government. The director general was addressing leaders of market unions and middle income earners organisations in an advocacy/sensitisation workshop on the […]

The post FGN Savings Bond designed to favour the poor – DMO appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.