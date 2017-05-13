Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 1 mn pickups in US

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than one million US pickup trucks due to a software defect that disables side air bags, according to documents released by US auto safety regulators.

Fiat Chrysler said it was aware of two injuries and one fatality potentially related to the problem, according to a chronology submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The defect impacts just over one million Ram pickup trucks manufactured between 2013 and 2016, said documents from the NHTSA.

In September 2016, Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.9 million vehicles to address a defect with air bag deployment, which it said was tied to at least three deaths.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

