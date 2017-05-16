Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fiat Returns To Nigeria Through Weststar Associates

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Weststar Associates Limited, (Authorized General Distributors of Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram in Nigeria) has confirmed the arrival of the much-anticipated Italian brand – FIAT in Nigeria. Plans are already in motion to officially launch the first model to return – the ‘FIAT Tipo’. This makes Weststar also the authorized distributor for FIAT and FIAT Professional automobiles in the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.