Fiat Returns To Nigeria Through Weststar Associates

By Daniels Ekugo Weststar Associates Limited, (Authorized General Distributors of Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram in Nigeria) has confirmed the arrival of the much-anticipated Italian brand – FIAT in Nigeria. Plans are already in motion to officially launch the first model to return – the ‘FIAT Tipo’. This makes Weststar also the authorized distributor for FIAT and FIAT Professional automobiles in the country.

