FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2017 : Nigeria’s opponent to emerge tomorrow

By Joe Apu

Two-time FIBA Women’s AfroBasket champions and 2015 bronze medalists, Nigeria will get to know her opponents, as the official draw for the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2017 will take place on Saturday May 27 in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

According to FIBA Africa secretariat in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, the draw would be held at 18:00 (GMT) at Hotel Sofitel l’Amitié of Bamako.

FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, holds every two years, is the continent’s top women’s basketball competition.

The tournament will take place from August 18-27 at the Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga in Bamako. It serves as a qualifier for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 in Spain.

It is the second time that Mali will stage the 12-team event. The West African country previously hosted it in 2011, when the home team finished third.

To date, 10 of the 12 teams that will compete at FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2017 are known. They are: Angola, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mali (hosts), Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal (defending champions) and Tunisia.

One more team will secure its ticket through the remaining qualifier (zone 4), with the final place to be determined through the allocation of a wild card.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

