Fidelity Bank shareholders receive N4.1bn dividend

SHAREHOLDERS of Fidelity Bank Plc have been rewarded with N4.056 billion as dividend on their investment in the bank for the financial year ended 31 December, 2016 upon the approval at the bank’s 29th annual general meeting held in Lagos yesterday. The board of the bank proposed dividend of N4.056 billion for 28.975 billion shares […]

