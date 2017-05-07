Fidelity Bank’s shareholders harp on CBN penalty – Vanguard
Vanguard
Fidelity Bank's shareholders harp on CBN penalty
Vanguard
SHAREHOLDERS of Fidelity Bank Plc have frowned at the high penalty fee imposed on banks for committing various offences by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, even as they approved the bank's proposed N4.1 billion dividend for the financial year 2017.
