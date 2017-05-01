Fidson calls for preventive action against malaria

By Chioma Obinna

Concerned about the prevalence of malaria in the country, Fidson Healthcare Plc has said that all hands must be on deck for effective nationwide preventive actions.

Fidson’s Product Manager, Antimalarial, Mr Adesoji Fasanya, who was reacting to the 2015 Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey reports which estimated about 110 million clinically diagnosed cases of malaria and nearly 300,000 malaria-related childhood deaths annually, stated that as a responsible indigenous pharmaceutical company, Fidson was actively participating in the global campaign by enlightening Nigerians, through all possible communication channels, on how they can prevent the spread of malaria.

He further explained that Fidson’s primary responsibility is to ensure the provision and distribution of high-quality antimalarial drugs at affordable prices.

“We are aware that there is a direct link between poverty and incidence of malaria. Therefore, the cost of therapy must be affordable for patients to reduce the economic burden of malaria on them. This is one major role that we play”, he said.

Fasanya added that the company also ensure increased advocacy on behalf of the low-income earners.

“We are always talking about malaria prevention and control as well as an increase in awareness of the disease. To that extent, we partner with various stakeholders in the healthcare sector in this respect.

Malaria is a preventable disease. We, therefore need to stop losing lives to this disease. People need to be aware of how to reduce the chances of a vector bite. That alone is a major step in combating malaria”.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to make deliberate and preventive efforts by keeping their environment clean, removing stagnant water from their environment, consistent use of long lasting insecticide treated nets and proper diagnosis before treatment.

